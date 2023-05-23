ADVERTISEMENT

‘YSRCP will sweep all seats in Srikakulam district in next polls’

May 23, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party senior leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu on Tuesday said that the YSR Congress Party would sweep all the seats in Srikakulam district as over 90% of the people were happy with the administration of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He met people in the Pedapadu area of Srikakulam constituency under Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP Government programme.

He told the media that the party registered a landslide victory on May 23, 2019 and the same would repeat in the 2024 general elections due to the effective implementation of welfare schemes. He urged the local municipal officials to address the water problem in the Pedapadu region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US