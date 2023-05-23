HamberMenu
‘YSRCP will sweep all seats in Srikakulam district in next polls’

May 23, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party senior leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu on Tuesday said that the YSR Congress Party would sweep all the seats in Srikakulam district as over 90% of the people were happy with the administration of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He met people in the Pedapadu area of Srikakulam constituency under Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP Government programme.

He told the media that the party registered a landslide victory on May 23, 2019 and the same would repeat in the 2024 general elections due to the effective implementation of welfare schemes. He urged the local municipal officials to address the water problem in the Pedapadu region.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / political parties / state politics

