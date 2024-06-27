GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP will stand by every party worker, reassure leaders

Published - June 27, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA Errakota Chennakesava Reddy and former MP Butta Renuka reassured the workers of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that the party will stand by every worker. A meeting was convened at the party office in Emmiganur mandal headquarters on Thursday.

The duo addressed the party leaders at the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and village level. They emphasised the party’s commitment to support every activist and overcoming setbacks, attributing their defeat to false propaganda spread by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

They also discussed the impact of certain measures brought about by the NDA government at the Centre and the State. Addressing misconceptions created before the elections, they assured their availability and support to address the problems faced by the public.

