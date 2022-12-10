YSRCP will soon have regional coordinator for every district and observer for every Assembly constituency, says Peddireddi

December 10, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon appoint regional coordinators of the party in every district and an observer for each Assembly constituency to tackle internal differences among the party leaders / cadres and help the party reach the target of winning all 175 Assembly seats in the next elections, says Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Making the announcement at the review meeting of the Rayadurg Assembly Constituency on Saturday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, who is also YSRCP regional coordinator, said the party leaders must concentrate on solving people’s problems and “we are ready to solve every problem on behalf of the party and the government.”

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy would review the six constituencies in Sri Sathya Sai District for three days from December 13 after completion of Anantapur district.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy conducted constituency-wise reviews for Guntakal, Uravakonda, and Rayadurg, and expressed unhappiness at the public expression of difference of opinions by the party leaders and cadres, and advised them to come to him so that all differences could be resolved.

“If anyone does not adhere to discipline, we will not hesitate to take action against them,” he said at the Uravakodna review meet, in which defeated candidate Y. Visveswara Reddy participated.

Seeking support for party candidate V. Ravindra Reddy (son of MLC Gopal Reddy) in the Graduates Constituency MLC elections, he said, “If anyone is getting distanced from the party, we must bring them closer.” No other Chief Minister had gone to the elections after fulfilling more than 98% promises, he pointed out.

Party district president P. Narasimhaiah, Guntakal MLA Y. Venkatarama Reddy, Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, constituency observer K.J. Kumar, Anantapur MP T. Rangaiah, Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, Anantapur ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, and Chittoor ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivas were present.