YSRCP will return to power with thumping majority, says Dharmana

‘Equal priority being given to welfare and development’

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration Dharmana Prasada Rao on Sunday said that the YSRCP would come back to power with a thumping majority in the next elections as all sections of society were keen to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again.

He attended as the chief guest for the YSRCP plenary held ahead of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour to Srikakulam on Monday to formally launch the Amma Vodi programme.

He said that the YSRCP government ensured a corruption-free administration while giving equal priority for welfare and development.

Mr. Prasada Rao said that the real development of Srikakulam took place only during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime and now under the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government.

He urged party leaders and activists to serve the people with commitment and enhance the image of the YSRCP and the government.