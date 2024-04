April 19, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Incumbent Minister for Education and YSRCP MLA candidate from Cheepurupalli Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday exuded confidence that the party would return to power with a thumping majority. Speaking to media persons after handed over his nomination papers to the Returning Officer, he said the Jagan government equally prioritised development and welfare. Earlier, a huge bike rally was organised by YSRCP leaders to extend their support to the Minister, who won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2019.

