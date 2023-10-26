YSRCP will retain power in A.P. as all sections of society are happy with its clean administration, says Botcha Satyanarayana

October 26, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Srikakulam

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana claims that all sections of society are happy with the “clean and effective administration” of the YSRCP government headed Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking after flagging off the party’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ at Ichchapuram in the district on October 26, Mr. Satyanarayana exuded confidence that the YSRCP would not only retain power but also win the 2024 elections with a thumping majority riding on improved vote bank.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao and Meruga Nagarjuna, and party North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy were present.

“The government is offering a slew of welfare schemes to the people, irrespective of their political affiliation and without any scope for corruption. Beneficiaries are being disbursed aid through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme. One can witness remarkable changes in the education and health sectors. Schools have been renovated under the Nadu-Nedu programme. Poor students have access to quality education now. All these achievements will be explained to the people during the yatra,” he said.

In his address, Mr. Prasada Rao said the TDP and other opposition parties were unable to digest the achievements of the government.

Mr. Subba Reddy said the party leaders and activists were working sincerely to improve the YSRCP’s prospects.

Vizianagaram MP B. Chandrasekhar, MLCs D. Srinivas and V. Kalyanai, and youth wing coordinator A. Vikram were present.

Meanwhile, political analysts say that the ruling party has strategically selected Ichchapuram to kick-start the yatra as it is the bastion for the TDP. The opposition party continued its winning streak even in the 2019 general elections when the YSRCP was voted to power. The yatra will cover Amadalavalasa on October 31, and Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district on October 27.

