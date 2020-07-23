YSRCP will respect Governor’s order on SEC, says Chief Whip

While stating that the YSRCP would respect the Governor’s order on the reinstatement of N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC), government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the “IAS officer’s conduct is questionable and that many questions remained unanswered.”

Addressing the media, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said the TDP leaders were exaggerating the Governor’s order.

Asserting that the government’s decision was within the purview of the Supreme Court, he said there was nothing like one party winning and the other ending up the loser.

Mr. Srikanth Reddy further alleged that in spite of being the SEC, Mr. Ramesh Kumar was seen lobbying with leaders of various political parties.

“Mr. Ramesh Kumar needs to introspect whether he is suitable for that post. People are watching the political conspiracy plotted by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu against the government,” he added.