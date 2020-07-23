YSRCP will respect Governor’s order on SEC, says Chief Whip

While stating that the YSRCP would respect the Governor’s order on the reinstatement of N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC), government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the “IAS officer’s conduct is questionable and that many questions remained unanswered.”
Addressing the media, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said the TDP leaders were exaggerating the Governor’s order.
Asserting that the government’s decision was within the purview of the Supreme Court, he said there was nothing like one party winning and the other ending up the loser.
Mr. Srikanth Reddy further alleged that in spite of being the SEC, Mr. Ramesh Kumar was seen lobbying with leaders of various political parties.
“Mr. Ramesh Kumar needs to introspect whether he is suitable for that post. People are watching the political conspiracy plotted by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu against the government,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath