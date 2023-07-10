YSRCP will release first list of MLA candidates for 2024 elections in November, says Andhra Pradesh MP Midhun Reddy

July 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

YSRCP regional coordinator for Godavari region and Member of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy on July 10 (Monday) announced that the party would release the first list of the candidates for the 2024 Assembly elections by November.

During an interaction with the media here, Mr. Midhun Reddy ruled out the chances of allocation of tickets to the sons of the MLAs and Cabinet Ministers.

“Tickets will not be given to the sons of any sitting MLA or Cabinet Minister. Those who have succeeded in conducting the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam’, a door-to-door campaign on the welfare schemes, will be fielded in their respective segments in 2024,” said Mr. Midhun Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudragada’s entry to YSRCP

Referring to the speculations over Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham joining the YSRCP, Mr. Midhun Reddy said, “We always welcome Mr. Padmanabham to our party. He is a strong leader. Leaders such as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy can only initiate talks with Mr. Padmanabham, given his prominence and stature in Andhra Pradesh politics.”

On Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Midhun Reddy said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP MPs were striving for it. He lamented that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, during his Varahi Yatra, was highlighting the caste factors for political mileage in the Godavari region.

Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, MP Margani Bharat, B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja were also present in the media conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.