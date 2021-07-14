YSRCP will raise VSP issue in Parliament, says Vijaya Sai

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 July 2021

The ruling party plans two-day protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

YSRCP national general secretary and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that the party will raise the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during the monsoon session of the Parliament, apart from staging protests in New delhi against the decision of the BJP-led Central government.

“From the very beginning, the YSRCP has been against the privatisation of the steel plant and we stick to that stand even now,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy told the Media here on Wednesday.

The MP said the YSRCP would approach all allies of the NDA government and the Floor Leaders of the Opposition parties in both the houses before raising the issue. “Protests will be staged inside the Parliament and in New Delhi. We have spoken to all trade union leaders irrespective of party affiliations, and the employees of the VSP. All will be in Delhi during the Parliament session and a two-day protest will be staged at the Jantar Mantar,” he said.

The MP pointed out that a resolution against the privatisation move had been passed in the Assembly and communicated to the Centre. “We will fix appointments with Union Minister for Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We, along with the trade union leaders and the leaders of VSP struggle committee, will apprise them of the situation,” he said, adding that privatising loss making units is not a solution and making them profitable should be the vision of the Centre.

He reiterated that the VSP could be turned into a profitable PSU, if the loans were converted into equity to reduce the debt and interest burden, and captive iron mines were allotted. “The mines need not be allotted in Chhattisgarh or Bihar. There is sufficient iron ore reserve in Salur of Vizianagaram district. We will try to impress upon the Centre on this,” he said.

Merger proposal

He said the merger of the VSP with NMDC or SAIL, would be proposed in the Parliament. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said a meeting was held with the union leaders and future action plan was discussed. Trade union leaders including Ch. Adinarayana (AITUC), Mantri Rajsekhar (INTUC) and Ayodhya Ram (CITU) said they would join the protest in New Delhi.