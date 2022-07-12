YSRCP will not get even 20 seats in next elections, says Kondru Muralimohan

TDP leaders campaign against govt. failures as part of Badude Badudu programme in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

Inflation touched new peaks due to the administrative failures of the YSRCP government in the last three years. In spite of its tall claims about welfare schemes through the Direct Benefit Transfer method, people were absolutely unhappy. They would show their dissatisfaction in the next general elections. The YSRCP would not get even 20 seats, said Kondru Muralimohan, former Minister and TDP in-charge of Rajam Assembly constituency of Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Muralimohan has taken up a door-to-door campaign in several mandals, including Rajam and Santakaviti, as part of the TDP’s Badude Badudu agitation programme to highlight the direct and indirect tax burden laid on the public and the rise in prices of all essential commodities in the last three years. “The lives of common people have turned miserable in the YSRCP regime as the ruling party did not have any vision and contingency plans to minimise the financial burden on public,” he told The Hindu.

“The government disrupted the entire economic activity. There is no mechanism to supply fertilizers and seeds to farmers in the current kharif season. How can they sustain in such circumstances?” Mr. Muralimohan questioned.

In Srikakulam district, the Badude Badude programme is going on during night time in several constituencies including Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palasa, Itchapuram and Amadalavalasa. Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok took up the campaign in several villages of Itchapuram constituency in the last few days. Mr. Rammohan said that the people of the district were forced to migrate to other places in search of livelihood in the absence of employment opportunities in the backward region. “The prices of all essential commodities doubled in the last couple of years. The government is not taking any steps to control them. It is also not interested to reduce the taxes on fuel and other commodities,” he added.