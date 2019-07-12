‘YSRCP will meet TDP’s fate if it takes anti-people line’

State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Thursday warned that the YSRCP would meet the TDP’s fate if it adopted anti-people policies and misused official machinery.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said wherever regional parties are in power, they make the police wing toe their line, and the YSRCP’s attitude in this regard seems to be no different.

He was speaking on the occasion of A.P. State Housing Corporation former director and TDP senior leader Nadikuditi Eswara Rao, 25 local public representations and 1,500 TDP activists joining the BJP at Bantupalli village of Ranasthalam in the district.

It is considered a big jolt to the TDP as Mr. Eswara Rao is considered a close aide of TDP State president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the BJP was going to be a formidable force in the State as activists and leaders of other parties, including the YSRCP, were joining it.

Welcoming Mr. Eswara Rao, he said Bantupalli became a model village and bagged many national awards only because of his efforts. Mr. Eswara Rao alleged that police personnel created a lot of trouble for his followers in the last couple of days. Former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and party State secretary T. Venkatesh Yadav said the party would gear up for local body elections.

Earlier, Mr. Lakshminarayana and Mahila Morcha all-India in-charge D. Purandeswari interacted with senior leaders in Vizianagaram. He asked them to strengthen the party network in villages by taking up special membership drives. He also asked Srikakulam district in-charge P. Ravi Kiran to study people’s grievances and take them to the notice of the officials concerned.

‘Let CBI probe charges against Naidu’

Visakhapatnam Special Correspondent writes: Mr. Lakshminarayana asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take immediate steps to facilitate a CBI probe into alleged corruption resorted to during TDP rule. Mr. Lakshminarayana, who was here to take part in a party office-bearers’ meeting, told reporters that both BJP and YSRCP favoured a CBI probe into the ‘misdeeds’ of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his rule. He said the ‘friendship’ between Mr. Jagan and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao should not lead to compromising the interests of A.P.