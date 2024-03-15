GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP will make a clean sweep in North Andhra region, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

Telugu Desam Party and its alliance partners are unable to identify candidates at many places, says ruling party regional coordinator

March 15, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM: 

The Hindu Bureau
Y.V. Subba Reddy

Y.V. Subba Reddy | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday exuded confidence that the party would sweep the elections in the North Andhra region and other parts of the State as people were keen to re-elect Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the continuation of welfare schemes and implementation of developmental activities without any break.

He said that the Telugu Desam Party and its alliance partners were unable to identify candidates at many places, indicating the conversion of all constituencies as the strongholds of the ruling party.

.Mr. Subba Reddy, who toured Patapatnam and other parts of Srikakulam district, interacted with senior leaders and urged them to shun differences and work with coordination.

Speaking to the media, he said that common people were happy with the significant changes in the education and health sectors and hassle-free services through local secretariats, wellness centres, and Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

“We are confident of winning all 34 seats in the North Andhra region. Last time, there was a clean sweep for the YSRCP in Vizianagaram district. The same will be replicated this time in Srikakulam district,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.  

