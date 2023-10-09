YSRCP will have direct alliance with people: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

October 09, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed the Opposition parties, more particularly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), as no entities and the end election result would be a ‘zero’ even if they forged alliances. “The YSRCP would have direct alliance with the people and has reposed faith in God. The achievements and good work done by the YSRCP government was enough to target all the 175 seats in coming elections,” he said.

Mr. Mohan Reddy was addressing party elected representatives, from mandal level to State level, meeting in Vijayawada on October 9. The meeting was organised to discuss the achievements and give a direction and guidance to the party representatives for the polls slated to be held in 2024.

Stating that he was surprised to see that the Opposition parties were craving to forge alliances, Mr. Mohan Reddy asked what would they achieve when the people were of the view that supporting TDP was like supporting crony capitalists. “Even as the elections were approaching, a party [JSP] founded about 15 years ago has no candidates to enter the election fray. Nor does it have workers at grassroot level to carry the party flag. Neither its flag flutters in the villages,” he said.

Asserting that the TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu was not arrested with vengeance, Mr. Jagan said there was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with which JSP chief Pawan Kalyan claims to have an alliance. Again, half of the leaders in the BJP were from the TDP.

More so, all the investigations were done by the Central agencies. If these were realities, how can Mr. Naidu be arrested with vengeance. “I don’t have any grudge towards him. Neither I was in the country when he was lifted by police,” he said, adding, ”it doesn’t make much difference whether Chandrababu is in prison or in public as he has no credibility in public. The people knew that he lies, betrays, deceives and backstab.”

Outlining the party’s poll strategy. Mr. Jagan asked his party leaders to hit the ground and reach out to the 1.65 crore households through door-to-door campaigns and informing people about welfare schemes implemented by his government. “Ask the people to compare the performance of the previous government and the present government implementation of the manifestoes by the TDP and the YSRCP,” he said.

“There was a visible change in villages and households with the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental works. The YSRCP has reached SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in all aspects and uplifted them like never before in Indian history. What else we need to say why not 175,” he added.

