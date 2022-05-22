YSRCP will get overwhelming majority in 2024 polls, says Minister

‘Ministers will explain govt.’s welfare measures during bus yatra’

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna on Sunday said that the YSR Congress Party would get an overwhelming majority in the 2024 general elections as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Tribes and minorities with many welfare schemes.

He told the media here that the importance given to these sections in filling the Cabinet berths and the social reforms initiated by the Chief Minister were lauded by the majority people. He said that 17 MLAs of those sections could become Ministers and such priority to them was never given by the previous governments.

Mr. Nagarjuna alleged that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was unable to digest Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity among those sections and was therefore making false allegations against the government.

He said that the bus yatra of the BC, Minority, SC and ST Ministers to be launched on May 26 would help the government to explain its flagship programmes to the people.

Zilla Parishad chairperson and YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao, District Cooperative Marketing Committee chairperson Avanapu Bhavana, senior party leaders Avanapu Vikram, Appala Naidu and others were present.