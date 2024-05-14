GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP will emerge victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls: Vijaya Sai Reddy

Over 85% of the people in the State have reaped the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government, he says

Published - May 14, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
V. Vijaya Sai Reddy coming out after casting his vote in the Nellore Rural Assembly constituency on Monday.

V. Vijaya Sai Reddy coming out after casting his vote in the Nellore Rural Assembly constituency on Monday.

Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore MP candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the ongoing 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press meet at his camp office by the end of polling, here on May 13 (Monday) night, he said: “Highest voter turnout was recorded in today’s election. It is being conveyed that a high percentage of the votes are against the ruling party, however, that is not true. Over 85% of the people in the State have reaped the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government. Our party is going to win all seats in Nellore, and we will develop the district.”

Mr. Vijaya Sai further alleged that his opponent, Telugu Desam Party’s MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, has been distributing money to voters. “TDP leaders say that 100% of the money has been distributed but the voting percentage is not more than 60%,” he alleged, adding that Nellore City YSRCP MLA candidate Khaleel Ahmed would surely win.

On the other hand, former minister and Nellore City TDP MLA candidate Ponguru Narayana along with Jana Sena State Executive Secretary Kotte Venkateshwarlu also expressed confidence in the victory of the alliance partners in a press meet on Monday night.

