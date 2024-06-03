GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP will celebrate victory at 10.30 a.m., declares Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Certain exit poll surveys are attempting to mislead the people, but the YSRCP will win regardless, says the party’s general secretary

Published - June 03, 2024 09:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Declaring that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would win the Assembly elections by a landslide, the party’s general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would take oath as Chief Minister for the second time and that party cadre would celebrate their victory across the State at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Tadepalli on Monday (June 3), Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy cautioned the YSRCP leaders and counting agents to be aware of the developments and keenly follow each and every aspect during counting, scheduled for Tuesday (June 4).

“Despite our objections, the Election Commission of India introduced a new rule in validation of the postal ballot votes. The courts also rejected our pleas in this regard. The TDP has managed to prevail upon the ECI to introduce this new rule,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“From Day 1, after entering into an alliance with the BJP, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has started manoeuvring things in favour of his party with the help of ECI and other Central institutions,” he added.

He urged election agents to ensure that each and every vote cast in favour the YSRCP is counted, and advised them to stay at the booths till the counting procedure is concluded. He said that the party has already held orientation sessions for the election agents on the counting procedure and their duties. He hoped that the agents would act as expected.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that certain exit poll surveys were attempting to mislead the people, and added that the YSRCP would win the elections regardless.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party

