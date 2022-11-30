YSRCP will ally with people, not with any political party, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

November 30, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will have no alliance with any party in the ensuing elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said, and added that “the party will have a direct pact with people.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing a public meeting after launching the Phase IV of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Unlike his public meetings elsewhere in the State in the recent past, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Madanapalle visit displayed the political preparedness of the ruling party.

It was a sea of humanity right from the helipad at B.T. College grounds, where the Chief Minister arrived, to the Tippu Sultan grounds, the venue of the public meeting.

DBT scheme

Addressing the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the previous governments had never dared to introduce Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in delivering welfare schemes and that the YSRCP government was “unique and singular” in adopting the DBT.

Alleging that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, who he sarcastically referred to as ‘datta putrudu’, were opposed to introduction of English medium education for the poor and downtrodden children.

Accusing them of being feudalistic and hypocritical, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would pray God to bestow wisdom on those opposing his government’s good deeds so that they would realise their follies, which included the “land scam in Amaravati and opposing the allotment of lands to the SCs / STs / BCs and minorities in the region on the pretext of a demographic imbalance.”

Appealing to the people not to believe the false propaganda being unleashed against the YSRCP government by the “dushta chatushtayam” (an evil quartet) led by Mr. Naidu, the Chief Minister said, “Consider whether the welfare schemes are reaching your family and support us.”

‘Manifesto sacred’

The Chief Minister claimed that his government had fulfilled 98% of the promises made in the election manifesto, which “I consider as the Bible, the Koran, and the Bhagavad Gita.”

Referring to the education reforms, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said during the last more than three years, an amount of ₹55,000 crore had been spent exclusively on three schemes — Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, and Vasathi Deevena. The annual campus placements had risen to 85,000 from 37,000 during the TDP term, he said, adding that the reforms were aimed at making the students industry-ready.

Development works

Responding to the appeals made by the people’s representatives, the Chief Minister sanctioned several works in Madanapalle constituency.

He sanctioned ₹30 crore for CC roads and drainage lines, ₹14 crore for three bridges, ₹7.30 crore for the Bahuda bridge, and ₹5 crore for construction of Tippu Sultan mosque. He also sanctioned ₹1,800 crore water grid for Chittoor and Annamayya districts, and ₹400 crore for the Madanapalle - Mulakalacheruvu and the Madanapalle - Tirupati National Highways.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Rajampeta MP P.V. Mithun Reddy, and District Collector P.S. Girisha spoke.