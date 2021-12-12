YSRCP went back on promise to fight against VSP privatisation: Pawan

Why ruling party MPs didn’t raise issue in Parliament, asks JSP chief during sit-in at Mangalagiri

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday slammed the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the YSRCP towards the proposal to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and reiterated his demand that the YSRCP government and the 22 party MPs take the fight against the privatisation to the Centre.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who staged a sit-in at Mangalagiri near here against the VSP stake sale, said his party would fight for the people whether it is in power or not.

“People remember our party when they are in difficulties, and I hope they will remember Jana Sena Party during the next elections. I draw inspiration from those who worked for people without seeking any favour. I am fighting for Visakha Steel Plant even though I lost in Gajuwaka or even in North Coastal districts. The YSRCP is demanding that I should fight against the BJP, and they do not even have common sense. The YSRCP has promised to the people of Visakhapatnam that they will oppose privatisation of VSP during the local body elections and now, they have backtracked. The 22 party MPs never raised the VSP issue during the winter session of Parliament,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

He was protesting in Mangalagiri to convey the message that the fight against privatisation of VSP was being held across the State, he said. “It was due to the sacrifice of former Tadikonda MLA Amrutha Rao that then Central government announced the setting up of the steel plant at Visakhapatnam. Who can forget the sacrifices of the people of the State during the agitation? The YSRCP is saying that the VSP is being privatised due to an enormous debt of ₹22,000 crore, and what about the State which has a debt burden of ₹6 lakh crore?” he questioned.

Movie ticket price

Referring to some policies over cinema ticket pricing, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP government was bent on harming his financial interests. “They want to hit my financial interests. Now, I am challenging them to do it. I will show my movies free of cost in movie halls across A.P. Does the excise policy have any transparency? Well, if you want people to buy liquor at ₹700 and watch movie for just ₹5, then go on,’’ Mr. Kalyan remarked.

Party Public Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that VSP was a matter of pride for the entire State. As many as 32 persons had lost their lives during the agitation, and of them 10 were from Krishna and Guntur districts.

“We are holding the protest at Mangalagiri to highlight the fact the agitation for the Visakha steel plant took place across the State. The Chief Minister had not responded to our demand that an all-party team should take up this issue with the Prime Minister. There was no mention of this issue by the MPs of YSRCP during the winter session of Parliament. When Telangana MPs are raising the issue of paddy procurement with the Centre, why are the MPs of A.P. silent?” he asked.

Stating that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had met Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party at Delhi soon after the announcement on the steel plant was made, Mr. Manohar said that the JSP was the only party which had taken up the issue of privatisation of VSP at national level.