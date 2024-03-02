YSRCP wants to continue its winning streak in SC, ST constituencies of Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram districts in the elections

March 02, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM

YSR Congress Party is focussing on seats reserved for scheduled castes and tribes in Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram districts, ahead of general elections to be held in a couple of months., Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and other senior leaders have been conducting review meetings to continue the winning streak in Kurupam, Salur, and Palakonda, reserved for scheduled tribes.

They are also hopeful to retain seats at Rajam and Parvathipuram, reserved for scheduled cates. YSRCP is confident about the victory in tribal belt as it won all the seats Kurupam, Saluru and Palakonda both in 2014 and 2019. It won Rajam in the last two elections. As far as Parvatipuram is concerned, it was defeated in 2014 but emerged victorious in 2019 general elections.

Mr. Subba Reddy, who held a review meeting recently at Rajam, directed all those five MLAs and other leaders to highlight the achievements and welfare schemes of the State government. “Downtrodden sections are always with the YSRCP. Their wholehearted support would continue in 2024 general elections too since over 90% of them are the direct beneficiaries of the welfare schemes,” said Mr. Subba Reddy during the review meeting.

“Creation of Parvathipuram-Manyam district helped tribal people and others in receiving government services easily. It is going to be an added advantage for the YSRCP,” he added. YSRCP high command directed all legislators and in-charges to concentrate on the booth- level network in their respective constituencies since only a few weeks are left for the elections.