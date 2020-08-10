YSRCP veteran leader Sambasiva Raju no more

VIZIANAGARAM

His last rites were performed with State honours at Moida village

Former Transport Minister and former Pro-tem Speaker of united Andhra Pradesh Assembly Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju died after prolonged ill-health, at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The YSRCP veteran leader was 88. He is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

Considered an important leader of the north Andhra region, Sambasiva Raju used to command respect from leaders of all political parties.

Having started his political career as the samiti president in 1958, Sambasiva Raju got elected to Assembly for the first time in 1968. He went on to become a Minister during the Chief Ministerial tenure of N. Janardhan Reddy in 1992-93. Sambasiva Raju had represented the erstwhile Sativada and Gajapathi Nagaram Assembly constituencies for eight times. He was the lone MLA to be elected unanimously from Gajapathinagaram.

‘Political mentor’

The YSRCP veteran is considered to be political mentor of many leaders including Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy.

He could not get any political post or MLA ticket although he had been with the YSRCP since its inception.

The last rites of Sambasiva Raju were performed with State honours at his native village of Moida in Nellimarla mandal. Policemen fired three rounds into the air. Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani, Mr. Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram MLA Bellana Chandrasekhar and other people’s representatives were present at the funeral.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Vizianagaram former MLA Meesala Geeta and others condoled the death of Sambasiva Raju.