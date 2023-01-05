HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy mulls quitting party, keeps options open

The veteran leader, who had worked in the YSR Cabinet, feels humiliated for being ‘sidelined by the leadership’ in the constituency

January 05, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - NELLORE

S. Murali

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is mulling quitting the party at an “appropriate time” in the wake of the party naming former Chief Minister Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy’s son Ram Kumar Reddy to take care of the party affairs in the Venkatagiri Assembly constituency, according to sources close to the MLA.

‘’In the present situation, there is no future in the YSRCP for the outspoken MLA, a cabinet colleague of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the united Andhra Pradesh. Continuing in the YSRCP for long is a closed chapter,” the sources say, adding that the options now before Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy are to re-join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or switch over to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) ahead of the elections.

Though he has been keeping away from the YSRCP meetings, he is taking part in meetings organised by the State government to distribute social security pensions to the beneficiaries.

The former Information and Public Relations Minister in the YSR Cabinet felt humiliated as Mr. Ram Kumar Reddy projected himself in the constituency for over two months as the YSRCP party candidate in the next Assembly elections, and the same was not denied by the party leadership.

Voice of dissent

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy has been openly criticising the functioning of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government on various occasions, including in Zilla Parishad meetings and review meetings conducted by the district administration, evoking the ire of the leadership.

He recently maintained that the YSRCP would lose the next Assembly elections, and more so if the polls were advanced as development works had been hit.

A senior Minister in the Congress Governments between 2004 and 2014, he has been disappointed over his non-inclusion in the Cabinet by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 and again during the revamp in April last year.

He has good equations with the top leaders in the TDP, which he had represented twice in the Assembly. He was made Roads and Buildings Minister by former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. He had re-joined the TDP after quitting the Congress party in the wake of bifurcation along with his late brother Vivekananda Reddy. He had handled several key portfolios, including Finance and Municipal Administration, in the past.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.