YSRCP using cadre to unleash terror, alleges Sailajanath

APCC president S. Sailajanath has asked the cadre to fan out to various parts of the State and explain people about the parties that are vitiating the political and social fabric of the country.

Addressing the cadre at the district party office here on Sunday, Mr. Sailajanath accused the BJP of dividing the people in the name of religion and the YSRCP of unleashing terror using its cadre, officials, and police personnel.

“Hatred against minorities, Muslims in particular, is spreading fast like virus under the BJP rule. The plight of women cannot be described as they do not have any safety in the country,” Mr. Sailajanath alleged.

“There is no administration in the State. The Congress will stand by the disadvantaged classes in the villages,” he said.

“In my own constituency, Singanamala, people fear asking for irrigation and drinking water as they cannot speak without the permission of the MLA,” he alleged.

Three capitals opposed

Post bifurcation, both the State and Union governments made no effort to develop Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Sailajanath alleged.

He said that the Congress was opposed to the setting up of three capitals in the State, and promised to stand by those opposing it.

DCC president Kota Satyam and city Congress president Dada Gandhi and secretary Golla Nagaraju, and INTUC leader Ramana were present.

Earlier, a motorcycle rally was taken out from ISKON temple on the city outskirts to the DCC office at Saptagiri Circle when Mr. Sailajanath arrived from Kurnool. Prior to taking part in the rally, the APCC president offered prayers at the temple.