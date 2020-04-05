YSRCP using aid disbursal to gain political mileage: TDP

The TDP has appealed to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to intervene and stop the YSRCP leaders and candidates who are contesting the local body elections from disbursing the financial assistance being given by the government to the poor to help them tide over the problems arising in the wake of the lockdown.

In a letter to the Governor on Sunday, TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council), and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu (deputy floor leaders in the Legislative Assembly) said the government, with a view to providing support to the poor families, was disbursing ₹1,000 through the village and ward volunteers.

‘Seeking votes’

However, the YSRCP leaders and candidates wishing to contest the local body elections (which had been postponed after the outbreak of COVID-19) were disbursing the amount to the beneficiaries by taking this as an opportunity to campaign with overt display of party flags. While disbursing the aid, the leaders were overtly seeking votes for the forthcoming elections, they alleged.

The YSRCP leaders were moving in groups from door to door, organising meetings in open spaces and disbursing the amount in utter disregard to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, thus endangering the lives of people, they alleged.

In its guidelines, the Government of India had categorically imposed a ban on all social and political gatherings. Therefore, such blatant political display was in violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, they said.

“We, therefore, request you to intervene and ensure the safety of people. Your intervention will not only help the people of Andhra Pradesh fight against COVID-19 but also uphold the spirit of democracy,” they said.