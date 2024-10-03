ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP urges GAD to help clear furniture from former Chief Minister’s camp office

Published - October 03, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Amaravati

It wants time-bound removal of furniture as the party intends to convert the camp office into YSRCP central office

Sambasiva Rao M.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has made a formal request to the General Administration Department (GAD) of Andhra Pradesh, seeking that the furniture provided at the camp office of the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Tadepall be taken back.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter submitted by YSRCP general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy on October 3 (Thursday), the party urged the GAD to take steps to facilitate the clearance of the furniture items.

The party had sent reminders on June 15 and 19, and on July 1 and 29, but was still awaiting action, the party said.

As there were plans to convert the camp office into the party’s central office, the YSRCP emphasised the need for prompt clearance of the furniture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The YSRCP provided the GAD a detailed list of furniture it wanted to retain and return. It also expressed its willingness to cover any associated costs if the department permitted the party to retain certain furniture items. The party urged the GAD to provide timeline for removal of the furniture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US