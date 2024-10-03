YSRCP urges GAD to help clear furniture from former Chief Minister’s camp office

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has made a formal request to the General Administration Department (GAD) of Andhra Pradesh, seeking that the furniture provided at the camp office of the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Tadepall be taken back.

In a letter submitted by YSRCP general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy on October 3 (Thursday), the party urged the GAD to take steps to facilitate the clearance of the furniture items.

The party had sent reminders on June 15 and 19, and on July 1 and 29, but was still awaiting action, the party said.

As there were plans to convert the camp office into the party’s central office, the YSRCP emphasised the need for prompt clearance of the furniture.

The YSRCP provided the GAD a detailed list of furniture it wanted to retain and return. It also expressed its willingness to cover any associated costs if the department permitted the party to retain certain furniture items. The party urged the GAD to provide timeline for removal of the furniture.

