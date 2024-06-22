ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP urges CRDA to hold off on razing under-construction building

Published - June 22, 2024 03:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Srihari said the High Court had disposed of a writ petition with a directive that the respondent authorities must follow the due process of law in relation to the provisional order dated June 10, 2024

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has requested the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to put its plans of demolishing an under-construction office building on hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate N. Srihari, representing YSRCP Tadepalli district president M. Seshagiri Rao, wrote to the CRDA Commissioner to halt the demolition process, and ensure strict compliance with the High Court’s order and uphold the rule of law.

A copy of the letter was released to the media on Friday.

Mr. Srihari said the High Court had disposed of a writ petition with a directive that the respondent authorities must follow the due process of law in relation to the provisional order dated June 10, 2024. The Office of the Advocate General also informed the High Court that they would follow the due procedure as contemplated under the Act. However, officials from the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation directed the watchman of a boat yard compound of Seethanagaram to open the premises at 4 a.m. on Saturday to commence demolition activities. These actions are in blatant violation of the High Court’s order, which explicitly requires the respondents to follow due process, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US