YSRCP urges CRDA to hold off on razing under-construction building

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has requested the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to put its plans of demolishing an under-construction office building on hold.

Advocate N. Srihari, representing YSRCP Tadepalli district president M. Seshagiri Rao, wrote to the CRDA Commissioner to halt the demolition process, and ensure strict compliance with the High Court’s order and uphold the rule of law.

A copy of the letter was released to the media on Friday.

Mr. Srihari said the High Court had disposed of a writ petition with a directive that the respondent authorities must follow the due process of law in relation to the provisional order dated June 10, 2024. The Office of the Advocate General also informed the High Court that they would follow the due procedure as contemplated under the Act. However, officials from the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation directed the watchman of a boat yard compound of Seethanagaram to open the premises at 4 a.m. on Saturday to commence demolition activities. These actions are in blatant violation of the High Court’s order, which explicitly requires the respondents to follow due process, he added.