YSRCP urged to hold spl. Assembly session against CAA

Members of the Secularism and Constitution Protection Forum (SCPF) formed a human chain at the Church centre here on Thursday urging the YSR Congress Party government to convene a special Assembly session for adoption of a resolution against the ‘controversial’ Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, members of the SCPF comprising various civil society organisations as also the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (M) and CPI (ML) New Democracy led by its convenor A.V. Pulla Rao came in a procession to the Church centre raising slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre for pursuing the ‘sectarian’ agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The ruling YSRCP, the Opposition Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party backed the BJP which was allegedly dividing the nation on religious lines, CPI(M) district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu alleged and said it was time for these parties to prove their secular credentials.

It was unfortunate that these parties allegedly remained ‘indifferent’ to the nation-wide protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR at a time when 12 States adopted a resolution against implementation of the CAA, said CPI district secretary M.L. Narayana.