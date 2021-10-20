YSRCP unleashing State-sponsored terrorism: Naidu

TDP calls for bandh today in protest against attacks

Criticising the attack on the Telugu Desam Party national office, TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the YSRCP government had unleashed a “State-sponsored terrorism,” against the TDP and its supporters.

Addressing a media conference after visiting the TDP national office, Mr. Naidu said that it was unfortunate that the police colluded with the YSRCP in instigating the miscreants against the party.

The TDP had called for a bandh on Wednesday protesting against the assault on its party cadres.

Mr. Naidu remarked that he had tried to get in touch with the Governor and the DGP. “I tried in vain to get in touch with the DGP, but he did not pick the call. I never call him, but only in emergency conditions. I usually refrain from talking on issues like Article 356, but I am forced to react now. I even spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he promised to get the Intelligence feedback on the incident. There is a complete breakdown of law and order in the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

Continuing the tirade against YSRCP, Mr. Naidu said that attacks on the party offices were never heard of in the State.

“Party offices are like temples in democracy and never before in my 40 years of public life, have I witnessed attacks of this scale. I am wondering what is the DGP doing in such times. The DGP draws his salary and allowances from the tax payers and is answerable to them. Isn’t it? The TDP office is located just beside the DGP office and I am wondering what the police intelligence was doing?” said Mr. Naidu.