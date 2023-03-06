HamberMenu
YSRCP trying to win MLC polls through dubious means, alleges BJP leader 

Vice-chancellors of some universities are secretly campaigning for the ruling party, says Satyanarayana

March 06, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A.P. BJP disciplinary committee chairman Paka Venkata Satyanarayana alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was trying to win the MLC elections by misusing the volunteers and through other dubious means. 

He also said there were many discrepancies in the voters’ lists, and that the vice-chancellors of some universities were doing secret campaigning for the ruling party. The Election Commission should take remedial action, he demanded. 

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Mr. Satyanarayana said BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav had delivered on the promises made by him during the previous tenure, and all those contesting on the BJP‘s behalf would stand by their words too. 

He said the time was ripe for people to defeat the regional parties (YSRCP and TDP) and emphasised on the need to vote for development-oriented BJP. 

Reacting to the voices of dissent within his party, Mr. Satyanarayana said any problem should be discussed internally and those speaking out about the issues with which they might be unhappy should be prepared to face the consequences. 

The axe would fall on whoever crossed the party line, he maintained.

