YSRCP trying to win elections through deceptive means, says Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari

February 12, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said development took a backseat in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule was dictatorial in nature and it had only fostered hatred and enmity among various sections in the last five years.

“Those who dared to question the government on its failures and corruption would be threatened and implicated in false cases. This has been the norm ever since the YSRCP took the reins. It was bent on winning the elections once again through deceptive means,” she asserted.

Participating as the chief guest at a meeting organised, in Vijayawada, on February 12, as a prelude to the party’s nine-day Praja PoruYatra commencing on February 20, Ms. Purandeswari said the YSRCP Government claimed to implement a slew of welfare schemes, for which due credit should have actually gone to the Centre, but to no avail as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and image did not figure anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facts had to be put before the people through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. She alleged that the YSRCP was trying to win the general elections by manipulating the Electoral Rolls (ER) and committing other irregularities. The by-election for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat was vitiated by the YSRCP, there were discrepancies on a large scale on ER in Visakhapatnam north constituency. These electoral frauds seem to have no end.

The Election Commission of India was taking action against those tampering with the ER on the basis of complaints lodged by the BJP. Ms. Purandeswari said people understood that much of the development which took place in A.P. was due to the Central government’s support.

The Praja Poru Yatra would be taken out by leaders in all Assembly constituencies to explain to the people what the Modi Government did for A.P. and its future plans for the State. Party’s State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, chief spokesman Lanka Dinakar and Minority Morcha State president S.K. Baji were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.