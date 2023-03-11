ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP trying to lure voters in MLC elections with money and silver coins, alleges BJP

March 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Party State president Somu Veerraju says he has already complained to the State Election Commission on enrolment of bogus voters

K. Umashanker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju on Saturday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of trying to lure the voters with money in the MLC elections.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Veerraju alleged that the YSRCP government, having realised that people were against the contestants backed by it, was trying to lure them with money, and at some places with silver coins.

“It is an affront to democracy. We condemn such actions. Ineligible persons have been enrolled, which is atrocious,” he said, and added that he had already complained to the State Election Commission on bogus voters.

Replying to a question on whether former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy would join the BJP, Mr. Veerraju said he would welcome it.

“The BJP government at the Centre has sanctioned crores of rupees to the State under various schemes, including construction of Amaravati. People should realise that the Central government has allocated funds for the employment guarantee scheme too. In the MLC elections, people should exercise their franchise after considering all the issues,” he said.

