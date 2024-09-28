GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP trying hard to tarnish TTD’s image, alleges JSP leader

Published - September 28, 2024 06:32 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP, BJP leaders offering prayers in Venkateswara Swamy temple at Girivanipalem in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen on Saturday alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had tried in vain to tarnish the image of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with its unnecessary involvement in the TTD’s regular affairs including the buying of ghee for preparation of laddu prasadam.

With the directive of party, Mr. Vishwaksen, along with fellow party and BJP leaders, offered prayers in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Girivanipalem in Srikakulam district. Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao extended his solidarity to Mr. Vishwaksen and other leaders.

