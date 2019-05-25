YSRCP trounces TDP in Guntur district

The YSR Congress Party has dealt a severe blow to the TDP in Guntur district by winning 15 out of 17 Assembly segments. In the previous election, the YSRCP could win just five Assembly seats.

All the senior leaders of the TDP, including Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Minister for Civil Supplies Prathipati Pulla Rao and Minister for Social Welfare Nakka Ananda Babu, suffered a shocking defeat.

The only saving grace for the party is the performance of Maddali Giridhar from Guntur West Assembly segment who won over with a majority of 4,289 votes against his nearest rival Chandragiri Yesuratnam (YSRCP) and Anagani Satya Prasad of Repalle who won against Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao with a majority of 11,000 votes.

While Dr. Siva Prasada Rao lost by 20,876 votes against his nearest rival Ambati Rambabu (YSRCP), Mr. Pulla Rao lost by 8,301votes against his rival Vidadala Rajani (YSRCP).

In Vemuru, Mr. Ananda Babu has lost to Meruga Nagarjuna by 9,999 votes indicating a massive anti-incumbency vote and a landslide for the Opposition party.

The election also marked the entry of several new faces, like Vidadala Rajani (Chilakaluripet), Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda), Namburi Sankara Rao (Pedakurapadu), Kasu Mahesh Reddy (Gurazala), Kilari Rosaiah (Ponnur), A. Siva Kumar (Tenali). Some senior leaders like Nadendla Manohar put up a spirited fight in Tenali by polling over 28,000 votes for Jana Sena Party.

When compared to that of delta region, the majorities in Palnadu indicated the tremendous anti-incumbency vote. In Gurazala, senior leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy trounced three-time MLA Yerapathineni Srinivasa Rao by a majority of 27,713 votes, Ambati Rambabu defeated Kodela Siva Prasada Rao by a majority of 20,876 votes and Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy won against Aravind Babu of TDP by a majority of 32,277 votes, the biggest margin in Assembly segments.

Bolla Brahma Naidu trounced G.V. Anjaneyulu at Vinukonda by a majority of 28,628 votes. In Macherla, Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy won against Anji Reddy (TDP) by a margin of 21,918 votes.