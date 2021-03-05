YSRCP to take legal action against false propaganda: Sajjala

Says his party will sweep the civic polls

While condemning the news in a section of media that the YSR Congress Party has been threatening candidates to withdraw in civic polls, Adviser, Public Affaira, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the party will not tolerate the false propaganda and will proceed legally by filing defamation cases against those responsible.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said it was not possible to threaten someone to withdraw in elections in the present times where technology was at good use.

He asserted that the results of the panchayat elections would be repeated in the municipal elections, and said the urban body elections would be held for 12 corporations and 75 municipalities of which three corporations and 12 municipalities were unanimous, and the YSRCP would sweep the civic polls are they were being held on party symbol.

“Mr. Naidu is habituated to lies and it is proved once again through the TDP manifesto for municipal elections, “ he said.

He released a pamphlet with details of the schemes implemented since the YSRCP came to power and said it should be widely publicised in towns and cities.

He said YSRCP was going for civic polls with the slogan ‘Support the good governance in forthcoming municipal elections’. “We are planning to build townships and supply safe drinking water in towns and cities,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy explained the welfare schemes implemented and reminded the development activities of the government in detail.