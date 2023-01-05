YSRCP to start selection of Gruha Saradulu from today

January 05, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

As part of a highly ambitious target of winning all 175 Assembly seats in the State, the ruling YSR Congress Party has completed appointing about 45,000 conveners at village and ward secretariat level. The party will commence appointing about 5.2 lakh Gruha Saradulu from January 6 to 20.

Recently, in a review meeting, party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had called for appointing the conveners and Gruha Saradulu to drive the ensuing general elections, who will play a crucial role in bringing each and every voter to the polling booth on the big day.

Lella Appireddy, MLC and office In-charge at YSRCP headquarters at Tadepalli, said the appointment of conveners was completed by Thursday. Now, the party would identify and appoint the Gruha Saradulu, who will cover each and every house in their locality. At least two Gruha Saradulu — one male and one female — would be identified for every 50 houses.

Mr. Appireddy said the selection of the Gruha Saradulu was a crucial part in achieving the target of the Chief Minister. He said that while announcing their appointments, the Chief Minister revealed that these party cadres would visit every house, explain to the public about what the government had done so far for welfare. They would also inform the public on the development that took place in the State in the last three and a half years.

The party had been keenly putting efforts in selecting the Gruha Saradulu. There are many conditions in selection of a candidate for this position. Such candidates must be the residents of that particular area, for which they are going to be mapped. The party local leaders should consider all the factors such as reservation, education and other parameters. Most importantly, they must possess a smart mobile as well, to have access to information on a continuous basis.

After the appointment procedure is completed, all these village and ward conveners and Gruha Saradulu would participate in the Gadapa-Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, a mass contact programme, and other party activities in their respective areas.