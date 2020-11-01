YSRCP to seek public feedback on welfare schemes

VIJAYAWADA

01 November 2020 00:47 IST

Drive from Nov. 6 to mark 3 years of Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders will be seeking feedback from the public on the welfare schemes implemented by the government, for 10 days from November 6 coinciding with the completion of three years of party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Disclosing this at a press conference on Saturday, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said remarkable changes were brought about by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last one and a half years.

It was on November 6, 2017 that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy began his historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which gave him a valuable insight into the people’s problems. This was reflected in the YSRCP manifesto which was implemented in letter and spirit.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government had fulfilled about 90% of the promises made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who emerged as a trendsetter in working for social justice.

Starting November 6, the ruling party leaders would be meeting people to get a feedback on the welfare schemes and find out how to serve them better.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took governance to the people’s doorstep through various initiatives and delivered the welfare schemes in a transparent manner, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, alleging that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had messed up the whole system and left behind a debt amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees.