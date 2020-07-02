YSRCP to seek Narsapuram MP’s disqualification

A delegation of YSRCP MPs have reportedly secured Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s appointment on Friday (July 3) to appeal for disqualification of Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.
Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy recently issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Ramakrishna Raju seeking his explanation for differing from the party’s stand on Amaravati and other significant matters, and for claiming to have won the elections on his own strength.
In his reply, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju questioned the legality of the notice, and sought to know in what capacity did Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy initiate the proceedings against him.
Mr. Ramakrishna Raju insisted that he would give a detailed explanation only if Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy established that the YSRCP had a proper disciplinary committee as per the Election Commission of India norms.
The issue turned into a major controversy as Mr. Ramakrishna Raju virtually dared the party to take action against him, while claiming to be loyal to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and that he was targeted because he was exposing the “irregularities” in the implementation of various schemes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath