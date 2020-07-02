YSRCP to seek Narsapuram MP’s disqualification

A delegation of YSRCP MPs have reportedly secured Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s appointment on Friday (July 3) to appeal for disqualification of Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy recently issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Ramakrishna Raju seeking his explanation for differing from the party’s stand on Amaravati and other significant matters, and for claiming to have won the elections on his own strength.

In his reply, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju questioned the legality of the notice, and sought to know in what capacity did Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy initiate the proceedings against him.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju insisted that he would give a detailed explanation only if Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy established that the YSRCP had a proper disciplinary committee as per the Election Commission of India norms.

The issue turned into a major controversy as Mr. Ramakrishna Raju virtually dared the party to take action against him, while claiming to be loyal to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and that he was targeted because he was exposing the “irregularities” in the implementation of various schemes.