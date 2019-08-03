YSRCP to petition Centre against bifurcation of Waltair division

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Saturday said he, along with the party MPs, would submit a representation to the Railway Minister, urging him not to bifurcate the Waltair Division from the new South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone announced with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

Addressing newsmen before the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting here, Mr. Reddy said he also opposed the de-linking of the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) and the Koraput-Rayagada (KR) lines from the new zone. Never before was a division bifurcated while carving a new zone, and it was unfortunate the Centre did so in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy observed.

“The Centre may say there is pressure from other States, or that divisions have no boundaries. But it must understand how much revenue Waltair Division is generating,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said a full-fledged railway zone was a long-pending demand of the people, and it had also been mentioned in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given us instructions on the steps to be taken to achieve it. We have prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and it will be submitted to the Railway Minister on Monday,” Mr. Reddy said.

Land grabbing

Referring to the land grabbing cases, Mr. Reddy observed that Visakhapatnam was witness to more such instances than any other place. “The Chief Minister has ordered the police and officials concerned not to spare those who indulge in such acts,” he said.

The YSRCP leader further said he had came to know about the “illegal encroachments” along the coastal stretch. “The police have said that even the Thotlakonda area, a Buddhist site, has not been spared by the land sharks. The YSRCP government has directed the officials concerned to initiate action against persons involved, irrespective of their political affiliations,” Mr. Reddy said.

The police also said there were a few law & order issues at the Buddhist sites such as nuisance being created by the alcoholics and harassment of women, he said, and added that the government had instructed the police to act tough on such persons.

Cordial relations

Stating that the State government enjoyed cordial relations with the Centre, Mr. Reddy said the MLAs and MPs could bring to his notice any project that needed to be pursued with the Ministers concerned for their grounding.