YSRCP to organise ‘Jaya ho Muslim’ programme soon

January 24, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will organise ‘Jaya ho Muslim’, a mass contact programme in line with the recently held ‘Jaya ho BC’. The party leaders are also planning to hold such community meetings in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari told the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Monday. 

A group of Muslim leaders including Mr. Amzath Basha, MLA Hafeez Khan, MLCs S.M. Iqbal, Isaac Basha, Md. Ruhulla met YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and discussed strategies to reach out to the Muslims in the State. 

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated ₹20,000 crore for the welfare of Muslims. He gave four MLA and four MLC seats to the Muslims,” said Mr. Basha.  

Under the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, a Muslim woman got elected as Vice-Chairperson of Legislative Council. Another Muslim woman got the Zilla Parishad chairperson post. The community leaders got two Mayors, 11 Municipal Chairman posts. Apart from this, there are many ZPTCs, municipal councillors, corporators and MPPs . The Chief Minister gave six chairman posts to the Muslims even in the general quota, the Minister pointed out.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, while discussing with the leaders, said that a majority of the Muslim families in the State had been getting the benefits of welfare schemes under Navaratnalu.

