YSRCP to launch survey of five crore population from today

April 07, 2023

The YSR Congress Party will on Friday launch a survey of five crore population in the State from April 7 to 20 under the ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu’ (JMB) programme, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said about seven lakh grassroots workers would reach out to 1.65 crore households in the State covering five crore population. These workers consist of a wide network of newly appointed Gruhasaradhulu and village and ward conveners, who would conduct the door-to-door mega survey.

He claimed that it was the most extensive and on-ground campaign done by any political party in the country. The workers had been in contact with the party’s central office, regional coordinators as well as MLAs for the last three to four months and had undergone mandal-wise training, where they had been taught how to conduct effective public connect.

Further, the visiting party workers would explain to the people about a comparison between YSRCP and TDP governments by showing a pamphlet. They would also carry a ‘Praja Maddathu Pusthakam’, which has five survey questions for feedback. Along with the survey book, they would give an acknowledgment to the participants in that survey. The party cadre would also provide stickers which could be affixed to the door or mobile. Apart from these, at the end of the survey, the party workers would request the public to give a missed call to the party dedicated mobile number 8296082960. As soon as they give a missed call, a voice call of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be received by the caller, as a token of thanks.

Mr. Reddy said the concept of the pamphlet was to reach out to every household and showcase how the standard of living in the State had improved, compared to what it was during the TDP regime.