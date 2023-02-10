YSRCP to launch new campaign ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ this month

February 10, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ruling YSR Congress Party has planned a series of public interaction programmes ahead of the general elections due in mid-2024. Though some political analysts expect early elections based on the hectic activities of the YSRCP, a senior leader of the party denied such a possibility.

The party strategy for the elections is multi-fold. At the highest leadership level, the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs will work on conducting awareness campaigns on the Navaratnalu welfare schemes, organise large public meetings and focus on addressing the dissent over the government, party or leaders. At least one major public meeting every month at the State level is being planned from next month, till the election schedule is declared.

On the other hand, the newly recruited Gruhasaradhulu will visit all the houses across the State to distribute printed material highlighting the welfare programmes of the State government, which include party publicity stickers and other campaign material.

The party aims to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State by taking up a mission-mode campaign.

“As instructed by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the appointment of about 5.5 lakh Gruhasaradhulu in all the constituencies has almost been completed by Friday,” party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told The Hindu.

The recruits had been undergoing training at mandal level, which would be completed across the State within a week, he said.

Meet on Feb. 13

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a meeting with party MLAs and Coordinators on February 13 at Tadepalli, where he will guide them on the crucial aspects like short-term goals, party’s innovative approach to reach the voters, the importance of the role of Gruhasaradhulu at village and ward level, among others.

The party will launch a newly conceptualised programme “Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu” on February 20 across the State, as part of which all the Volunteers and Gruhasaradhulu will visit every house in their respective areas and create awareness among voters on the welfare programmes implemented by the Chief Minister during the past three and half years. It will continue till the end of February, according to party sources.