ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP to launch mass outreach programme in Andhra Pradesh on April 7

April 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Around 7 lakh party workers will reach out to all 1.6 crore households in the State, says party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sambasiva Rao M.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will launch ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’, a State-wide mass outreach programme, on April 7 as a part of its preparedness for the general elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

This programme, which will continue until April 20, is said to be the second largest mass outreach programme to be undertaken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the ongoing ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’. 

The ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ is the State government’s programme, while the ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ is a programme of the YSRCP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of the programme, Gruhasaradhulu, village and ward conveners, local leaders and the YSRCP cadres will visit every household in the State and will explain to the people about the welfare activities undertaken during the YSRCP’s tenure. The programme is being considered as a pilot project for a sustainable political campaign ahead of the general elections, the party sources said.

This campaign will be followed by the launch of many short-duration campaign modules.

“Around 7 lakh party workers will reach out to all 1.6 crore households in the State,” YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the media on Tuesday. He also released a poster for the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US