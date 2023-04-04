YSRCP to launch mass outreach programme in Andhra Pradesh on April 7

April 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will launch ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’, a State-wide mass outreach programme, on April 7 as a part of its preparedness for the general elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

This programme, which will continue until April 20, is said to be the second largest mass outreach programme to be undertaken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the ongoing ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’.

The ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ is the State government’s programme, while the ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ is a programme of the YSRCP.

As a part of the programme, Gruhasaradhulu, village and ward conveners, local leaders and the YSRCP cadres will visit every household in the State and will explain to the people about the welfare activities undertaken during the YSRCP’s tenure. The programme is being considered as a pilot project for a sustainable political campaign ahead of the general elections, the party sources said.

This campaign will be followed by the launch of many short-duration campaign modules.

“Around 7 lakh party workers will reach out to all 1.6 crore households in the State,” YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the media on Tuesday. He also released a poster for the programme.