February 13, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party will launch its biggest and longest election campaign on February 18, titled Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (JMB) or Jagananna is our future.

During a review meeting with Ministers, MLAs, Assembly in-charges, coordinators and other key functionaries on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (GGMP) on Monday at his camp office in Tadepalli, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy revealed JMB’s objectives. He said that the first phase of JMB would be organized between February 18 and 26.

About 5.65 lakh secretariat conveners and gruhasaradulu would lead the entire JMB campaign across the State. They would visit over 1.65 crore houses in the State and explain to the public the development achieved by the YSRCP government. They would also elaborate on the differences between the previous TDP and current YSRCP governments.

Appointment of over 93% of gruhasaradulu has been completed and the remaining 7% would be completed by February 16. The gruhasaradulu will play a crucial role in executing all the party activities on the ground. Training for the first batch of gruhasaradulu and secretariat conveners has been completed at 387 mandals and it will be completed for the rest by February 16.

MLAs have been mandated to participate in all these training classes. After completing the training, they will be deployed for mass election campaign. All of them will participate in JMB.

The secretariat conveners will coordinate with gruhasaradulu in executing JMB at the grassroot level.

Parallel to GGMP

JMB is a parallel programme for the already progressing GGMP. On one hand, YSRCP secretariat conveners and gruhasaradulu will lead JMB, on the other hand, Ministers, MLAs, Assembly constituency in-charges will continue their participation in GGMP. On the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated that the GGMP was the most important political campaign programme of the party.

Legislative Council elections for Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies are going on for five MLCs. The CM told party leaders to obey the election code in these districts and continue GGMP campaign in other districts.