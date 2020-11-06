YSRCP to launch awareness drive on promises kept by CM

Party cadre to take feedback from people on welfare schemes

The YSRCP will launch a 10-day ‘Prajalalo Nadu - Prajalakosam Nedu’ programme to create awareness among the people on the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra and the promises fulfilled by the government.

Coinciding with three years of the launch of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, party leaders and cadre will explain how 90% of the promises made were fulfilled by the government.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the media on Thursday that the party would organise rallies and events across the State as part of the awareness programme.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only leader who had fulfilled his poll promises and implemented the welfare schemes in a prescribed time frame setting an example for reliability and accountability and YSRCP leaders and activists were very proud of the Chief Minister, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled all the promises in 14 months of his governance that were promised during his 14-month padayatra, but for some major projects or long-term schemes. The Chief Minister had implemented all the welfare schemes despite COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on the State besides the previous government’s uncleared debts, he said.

After the completion of one year in office, the government had released a pamphlet with the achievements and a calendar for the forthcoming schemes, he added.

The party had prepared a video and a pamphlet on the programme with which leaders and cadre would be meeting people and get their feedback on the implementation of the welfare schemes and how to provide better services.