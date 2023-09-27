YSRCP to kickstart new campaign ‘Why A.P. Needs Jagan’

September 27, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Close on the heels of the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that his party would soon launch a programme christened as ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’. The YSRCP would showcase the development of villages that happened during the last four years. Another major programme that is set to kick off is Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha.

Elected representatives and cadres of the YSRCP would be involved in the two major programmes aimed at reaching the masses in the next two months. Also, Mr. Jagan set a deadline to complete the ‘Gadapa Gadpaku mana prabhutvam’ programme by the end of November. Later, the rank and file of the party are expected to involve themselves in other programmes.

Making it clear that the next six months were crucial, Mr. Jagan, addressing leaders here on Tuesday, said, “Now, we need to shift gears, and leave no stone unturned to win all 175 seats in the coming elections. There is going to be a world of difference between what we have done so far through the programmes like Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and what we will do in the next six months. It is very important how we are going to work before elections.”

Mr. Jagan said that the YSRCP had become quite accessible to the people with Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and the masses were favourably disposed towards the party and the government. But, it should not be a plea for relaxation and leniency on the part of the leaders just because they had worked hard so far and should make use of the advantageous situation in the field to make a clean sweep in the next elections.

“Yes, why not 175? and this is very much possible,” he said, adding that the Opposition parties were opting for alliances as they knew that they alone could not challenge the YSRCP, which had a strong base and popular support. The Opposition parties had run out of confidence, he said.

Mr. Jagan said the party plans, strategies and their implementation should be perfect at every step and the party coordinators and the regional observers were going to play a key role. Moving ahead with the same enthusiasm and confidence, the party leaders should always be accessible to the people in future too and the cadre should maintain unity.

Mr. Jagan said since decisions were taken based on what was good for the party, some leaders might not get tickets but they would be accommodated in some other way and the cadre should confide in him. “Just because some don’t get tickets, they should not think they are not my men. They will get opportunities in some other way,” he told them, adding that the surveys were also reaching a final stage.

