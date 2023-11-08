HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP to kick-start ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’ campaign on November 9

As part of the exercise that will continue up to December 19, the party will undertake a door-to-door campaign and elicit people’s opinion on the government’s achievements, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

November 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
We will seek the blessings of people who benefited immensely from the government, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

We will seek the blessings of people who benefited immensely from the government, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will kick-start its campaign titled, ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’, on November 9, and it will continue till December 19, according to party State general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near here, on November 8 (Wednesday), Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said as a part of the campaign, the party would hoist its flag and undertake a door-to-door campaign in the villages to explain about the government’s achievements.

The party would also undertake a survey, ‘Praja Teerpu’, to elicit the people’s perception of and response to the government’s achievements, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the party would seek the blessings of the people who had benefited immensely from the the YSRCP government.

Besides, the party would counter the “false propaganda” of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the government and highlight how the opposition party had failed to implement its manifesto during its term, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the party flag would be hoisted at places where the population was more than 2,000. Meetings would be conducted by involving the village elders. The party would take their opinions into consideration. A door-to-door campaign would be taken up with the involvement of ‘Sachivalaya saradhis’ and ‘Griha saradhis’. Th ward volunteers and secretariat employees would also be involved, he said.

People would be asked to vote for the YSRCP if they felt something good had happened to them in the last four years, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.