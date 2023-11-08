YSRCP to kick-start ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’ campaign on November 9

November 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will kick-start its campaign titled, ‘Why A.P. needs Jagan’, on November 9, and it will continue till December 19, according to party State general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near here, on November 8 (Wednesday), Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said as a part of the campaign, the party would hoist its flag and undertake a door-to-door campaign in the villages to explain about the government’s achievements.

The party would also undertake a survey, ‘Praja Teerpu’, to elicit the people’s perception of and response to the government’s achievements, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the party would seek the blessings of the people who had benefited immensely from the the YSRCP government.

Besides, the party would counter the “false propaganda” of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the government and highlight how the opposition party had failed to implement its manifesto during its term, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the party flag would be hoisted at places where the population was more than 2,000. Meetings would be conducted by involving the village elders. The party would take their opinions into consideration. A door-to-door campaign would be taken up with the involvement of ‘Sachivalaya saradhis’ and ‘Griha saradhis’. Th ward volunteers and secretariat employees would also be involved, he said.

People would be asked to vote for the YSRCP if they felt something good had happened to them in the last four years, he added.