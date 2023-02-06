YSRCP to hold state-level SC meeting

February 06, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSRCP has decided to organise a state-level mega public meeting with Dalit leaders and cadre. The party’s SC wing took the decision during an inhouse meeting held at party headquarters at Tadepalli on Monday.

The party’s SC leaders, including Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, and its SC-wing presidents such as Bapatla Lok Sabha member N. Suresh, MLC M. Arun Kumar, MLA K. Anil Kumar and Government Advisor Jupudi Prabhakar held a high-level meeting with YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and discussed the strategies to be adopted for the upcoming general election.

Mr. Prabhakar said that they have decided to hold the public meeting and will announce a date and a venue shortly.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the State government would install a 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which would be the tallest in the country. He added that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been according the highest priority on SC communities.