YSRCP to highlight in Parliament incidents of violence after alliance govt. came to power in Andhra Pradesh 

The YSR Congress Parliamentary Party (YSRCPP) resolved in its meeting, presided by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Saturday, to highlight the incidents of violence that took place in the State in the last 40 days, in both Houses of Parliament during the ensuing Budget session.

The party also planned to stage a protest against the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the State, at Jantar Mantar, or some other location in the national capital, on July 24 under the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and decided to press for imposition of President’s rule.

Briefing media persons about the YSRCPP meeting, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said the attacks on YSRCP leaders and activists that took place after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance formed the government, instilled fear among the public, and suggested to them to be conscious of the fact that “every action will have an equal and opposite reaction” as the victims would bear grudge against their tormentors.

By highlighting the attacks through a video and photo exhibition, the YSRCP intended to let the whole nation take note of the lawlessness into which the State slipped after the general elections.

The YSRCP would invite leaders of all parties, including those of the BJP, to see for themselves what was happening in Andhra Pradesh, and duly show how it conducted itself from 2019 to 2024.

Mr. Ayodhya Rami Reddy requested Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of the YSRCP to tell the TDP activists to stop the attacks, while pointing out that no party, or individual was permanent in politics, and the murders and physical attacks did not augur well for democracy.

