YSRCP to appoint office-bearers for party committees in State

April 15, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling YSR Congress Party is going to nominate office-bearers for party committees from State to mandal level besides filling up gaps in various committees.

“The party has initiated the process of appointing office-bearers. These committees will be from State level to district and mandal level and also in all the urban areas,” Lella Appireddy, MLC and General Secretary of YSRCP, told The Hindu.

Many key leaders in the State were going to get good positions in the party soon, he added.

New posts to the party leaders would bring more enthusiasm among them, which would help the party in preparing for the general elections due in 2024, he said.

The party has already appointed over 7 lakh Gruhasaradhulu — village and ward conveners.

